Police need help finding 35-year-old Shalene Ball, who they believe is being held against her will.

Officials think Ball was most recently in West or South Saint Paul and are working with local agencies in trying to locate her. Bell is described as a Caucasian woman, 5'1", with Hazel eyes and brown hair.

MN BCA

Police are worried about Ball's safety and ask anyone with information to please call 9-1-1.