18-year-old charged with second-degree murder after Shakopee man found shot in park

An 18-year-old was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 53-year-old Shakopee man who was found shot to death at Wilkie Park, according to a criminal complaint and jail records.

Investigators say surveillance video and cellphone location data put the 18-year-old with the man shortly before the man's phone stopped moving near where his body was later found.

Video from a Burnsville Menards shows the teenager driving the man's Ford Raptor into the parking lot at about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 3, with the man in the passenger seat, the complaint says. They left at about 5:32 p.m. The man's phone was near where his body was found starting at about 5:37 p.m., and it never moved again. The 18-year-old's phone was near the scene from 5:52 p.m. to 6:01 p.m., according to the complaint.

The man's body was found Oct. 4 off a trail at the park, near a pool of blood, drag marks and 9 mm casings. An autopsy found four gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide. A gun has not been found, despite searches with dogs and mowing of the area.

The teenager told detectives Oct. 5 that he did not drive the Raptor that weekend and that he and the man went to Menards around midday, the complaint says. He also denied owning a gun. Detectives say the video and phone data conflicted with his account. The Raptor was found Oct. 5, unoccupied, about 1.1 miles from the 18-year-old's address.

A preliminary review of the teen's phone found searches for a Glock on Sept. 28, Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. On Sept. 28, he messaged someone, "Get me a Glock, buddy," according to an investigative assistant's Google Translate rendering of the Spanish message.

Police arrested him on Oct. 6 outside his apartment after he could not explain the inconsistencies to a detective, the complaint says. Investigators say the flip-flops he was wearing matched those in the Menards video, and a Raptor key was found in a desk with his personal documents.

Jail records show bail was set, but it's not clear how much.