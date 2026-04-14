Minnesota service member severely injured in deadly Kuwait drone strike shares story

Sgt. Cory Hicks describes the first night of the war with Iran when a drone hit his base in Kuwait. One of his battle buddies lost was Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Hicks was badly hurt but survived.

The Princeton, Minnesota, soldier is now out of intensive care and assigned to the soldier recovery unit at Walter Reed Hospital.

Hicks believes he is a walking miracle.

"I've come a long way, that's for sure," said Hicks. "I spent 19 years in the military so far and I love serving my country, but this is a different battle you got to fight once you get injured. A moderate to severe TBI, so every day is a battle I have to overcome and win," Hicks said.

His injuries were severe: shrapnel to his face, a lacerated kidney, severed spleen and a traumatic brain injury.

"I wake up in the morning and I got to try and feel out how I feel," said Hicks.

Hicks family

But it's more than just physical wounds.

"I lost six of my battle buddies who were sitting pretty close to me and that's a struggle within itself. The invisible wounds are hard to heal. A lot of them were further away from the blast than I was, so when you go through something like that, you go through a lot of guilt," said Hicks.

Hicks says what he does remember is the night before the attack and the talk he had with his creator.

"When I was in the bunker and I realized the severity of the situation, seeing missiles flying over my head, I realized I said, 'Hey God, I need you to protect us and at that moment in time.' I prayed for protection and I remember a prayer that will stick with me forever: 'Lord, I just want to see my kids again,'" Hicks.

That prayer was answered. His two kids, almost 3 and 6 years old, have visited often.

His wife, Shanyn Hicks, who also serves in the military, is his rock

"Raising your right hand with the oath, so does it stink not having him home here with us when he is so darn close, yes, but I have to be mindful that we are lucky he is still here with us," said Shanyn Hicks.

A GoFundMe for Hicks has raised more than $36,000.