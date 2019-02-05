Watch CBS News
Northern Minnesota Doctor Arrested In Sex Solicitation Sting

DULUTH, Minn. — A Grand Rapids physician is among seven men arrested and suspected of soliciting a minor for sex.

Authorities conducted an undercover sting operation and placed ads on various sites know for soliciting sex. 

The doctor's employer, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, says he is no longer an employee. It's unclear whether he has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Duluth police say one of the men arrested took his own life last Friday, the day he was charged and released from custody.

February 5, 2019

