Minnesota DOC searching for level 3 predatory offender Tyree Johnson

ST. PAUL – Authorities are searching for a dangerous sex offender who violated the conditions of his "intensive supervised release."

Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, is a level 3 predatory offender who posted bond last month and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Johnson has pending felony charges against him for failure to register as a predatory offender, and escape from custody. He also has an extensive criminal history which includes multiple first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions and domestic assault.

Tyree Johnson Minnesota DOC

The DOC says "Johnson has ties to the Twin Cities area and was reported to be frequently riding Metro Transit."

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee and mustache. He also has several tattoos, including "two tear drops near his right eye and one tear drop near his left eye," and neck tattoos that read "Katrina Stillday" and "Kimberleigh."

Call 911 or the DOC at 651-361-7124 if you have any information on his whereabouts.