Sex offender escapes St. Peter facility, may be armed with knife, police say

Police search for "escaped patient" from Minnesota sex offender facility

Police say they're searching for an "escaped patient" from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter who went missing early Friday morning.

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer, 45, left the facility at about 1:30 a.m. on a black Specialized bike, and may be armed with a 3-inch, orange-handled kitchen knife, police say.

Zimmer is described as a White man who stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 188 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer St. Peter Police

He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, gray pants, black tennis shoes with bright yellow accents and a black backpack.

Police say do not approach Zimmer if you see him, and instead call 911 immediately, noting the direction he was traveling.

St. Peter is about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



