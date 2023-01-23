Several cats dead, others rescued after man intentionally set home on fire

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale say five cats are dead after a man says he intentionally set his home on fire.

The Oakdale fire and police departments responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Oakdale Police Department says its officers made contact with a 42-year-old man in crisis at the scene who was also the single resident and occupant of the home.

Police arrested the man for arson.

Several cats were rescued and placed in the care of an animal shelter.