Settlement reached in lawsuit over Proctor football sexual assault

PROCTOR, Minn. — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a Proctor High School football player who was the victim of a hazing sexual assault incident.

According to court documents, the settlement was reached last Thursday. Though the settlement is confidential, court documents state that "this matter is dismissed with prejudice and without costs to any parties."

The parents of the victim filed the lawsuit last year, alleging the district, coaches, and superintendent failed to stop a known hazing practice.

Alec John Baney, who was 17 at the time, held the 15-year-old boy down with the help of others and removed his pants outside the Proctor football locker room, penetrating him with the handle of a toilet plunger. The assault was recorded on video and spread on social media. Baney later pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The parents' lawsuit alleges that there was a "prevalent practice" of hazing football players with the toilet plunger. The district superintendent, head football coach, and five assistant football coaches knew about the hazing, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says the victim has suffered "severe emotional distress, anxiety stress, and fear of school environment." The family was seeking $75,000 in damages.

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent Kerry Juntunen released a statement after the lawsuit was filed: "The School District will not be responding to the lawsuit through statements to the media; the forum for that is the judicial process. Throughout that process, we will respect the privacy and other rights of our students, parents and employees; discussing allegations made in a lawsuit in public, and with the media, does not do that."

