Serial peeping tom has long criminal history; could face more charges

A man thought to be a serial peeping tom was caught again earlier this week.

John Searle is connected to several cases in the Dinkytown, Como and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods.

"I think it's really disgusting," said Winter Manisto, a Minneapolis resident.

"We heard from our neighbors a few units down that there was somebody going to homes with an iPad looking through windows," said Noah Smetmaka, a Minneapolis resident.

Searle is facing multiple charges for interfering with privacy. Court documents say he was caught looking into women's windows near the University of Minnesota in July.

Searle was caught doing it again this past Monday, which is when he was arrested.

A Minneapolis resident said it was their neighbor's security camera that caught Searle in the act.

Searle's criminal record includes 10 previous convictions for stalking or interfering with privacy dating back to 1995.

The most recent charges call him an "extreme risk to public safety."

"I'm glad that they caught him," said Smetanka. "Definitely makes this neighborhood feel a little bit safer."

"You can't help but wonder if you're safe in your house anymore," said Manisto.

Investigators say Searle was caught with video recordings in some of his previous cases. He was taken into custody but was released Thursday night.

Prosecutors say that Searle is an "extreme risk to public safety." Investigators say more charges are likely to come.