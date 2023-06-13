Semi-truck stolen in Blaine later found submerged near Wisconsin boat landing

DIAMOND BLUFF, Wis. -- A semi-truck driver whose vehicle was stolen in Blaine over the weekend says it's been recovered, but not in the condition he would have hoped for.

Truck driver Joe Cotrone says an investigator in Wisconsin called him Tuesday morning to say the semi-truck was located submerged near a boat landing at Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin.

Joe Cotrone

The big rig was then pulled from the Mississippi River.

Joe Cotrone

Cotrone says he dropped the truck off Friday to fix the air conditioning and it was stolen early Sunday morning. A camera inside his truck captured the thief behind the wheel at 2:36 a.m.

The driver then turned away the camera, and electronic tracking ended.

MORE NEWS: Dairy farmers resort to dumping thousands of gallons of milk, with processing plants unable to keep up

Cotrone put out a plea on social media, which was shared almost 10,000 times in 24 hours.

"A lot of people reached out, sharing my post and everything. It's cool. Big family sometimes," he said.

When he spoke to WCCO, Cotrone said he hoped the truck wasn't damaged so he can still work.

NOTE: Video is from Monday, before the truck was recovered.