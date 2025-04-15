Semi rolls on curve, closing I-35E ramp in St. Paul

Twin Cities volunteer charged with sexually assaulting children, and more headlines

A semi crash in Minnesota's capital city has closed a highway ramp on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, which shut down the ramp from southbound Interstate 35E to southbound Highway 52 in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the ramp would be closed until about 1:50 p.m.

The semi was hauling scrap metal and rolled when it went around a curve, according to the patrol.

The crash is being investigated.