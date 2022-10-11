Watch CBS News
Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A semi driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in the south metro.

The crash occurred on the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 494, the Bloomington Fire Department said.

The ramp will be closed "for an extended period of time" while the trailer is unloaded, the fire department said.

bloomington-rollover-1.jpg
Bloomington Fire Department
