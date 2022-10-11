Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A semi driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in the south metro.
The crash occurred on the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 494, the Bloomington Fire Department said.
The ramp will be closed "for an extended period of time" while the trailer is unloaded, the fire department said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.