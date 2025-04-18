Crop art exhibition at Minneapolis courthouse explores justice and community

At the Diane E. Murphy United States Courthouse, justice is taking on a colorful new meaning. The "Seeds of Justice" exhibit features 17 pieces of crop art created by local artists.

"Crop artists have always used crop art as a way to share their passion and their advocacy," said Marta Shore, Assistant Superintendent of Crop Art and Scarecrows at the Minnesota State Fair.

The 17 crop art portraits on display depict themes of civic engagement, justice and community, all through a lens of Minnesota's long-standing tradition of crop art.

"I'm really proud to be part of this exhibit that brings together what different artists see as justice," said Shore.

Among these 17 crop art depictions are portraits of Supreme Court justices, quotes about change, and others.

Juventino Meza, a civil rights lawyer who helped create this exhibit alongside Marta Shore, is also one of the artists.

"Three years ago when I graduated from law school, I wanted to do something relaxing and I decided I was going to do some crop art," said Meza.

Meza's creation portrays Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a figure Meza looks up to.

"Justice Sonya Sotomayor, came from a low income household, Puerto Rican, grew up and worked really hard to become a Supreme Court justice," said Meza. "Justice can mean a lot of things – in many ways."

Through his work, he found connection with others.

"It's been fun talking to people about the court system, talking to young people about their dreams," said Meza.

The event will run until July 31, and will be featured in the Diane E. Murphy Courthouse foyer.