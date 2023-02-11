Watch CBS News
Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.

Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.

According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.

Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.

February 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

