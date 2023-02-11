Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.
Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.
Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.
According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.
Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.