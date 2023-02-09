Second Spark'd Studio location opens in north Minneapolis, part of MPRB's vision to foster creativity and exploration for kids

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is investing in the kids in a big way.

Thursday morning, the board opened its second Spark'd Studio location in north Minneapolis. They're calling Spark'd studios the "Disneyland" of creativity and exploration.

Kids from Bethune Community School were at the Spark'd Studio inside the Harrison Education Center to check out this space for the first time. It's a long-time vision of the Parks and Recreation Board to re-imagine recreation.

Recreation is not just about sports. It's also tech, art, design, science and music.

The Spark'd studio has a 3-D printer and recording studio in it. It's a space for these kids to learn about animation, graphic design and how to produce their own music, poetry or record TikTok videos.

There will also always be a mentor here to guide the kids in these activities any time the studio is open.

"Imagine you walk in with an empty folder, and in two years you walk away with certifications, this is the stuff we talk about," said Al Bangoura, MPRB Superintendent.

This Spark'd Studio opens on Monday, and it will be open for after school hours starting at 3 p.m. during the week.

Registration is already open to sign up for classes being taught at the studio.

This is the second location out of six that will be built around Minneapolis parks.