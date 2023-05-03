Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Afro Deli in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota restaurant owner made a trip to the White House and is getting national recognition.

President Joe Biden named Adirahman Kahin, founder and owner of Afro Deli & Grill, the National Small Business Owner of the Year. After visiting Washington D.C. earlier this week, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff came out to Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

"I would never imagine this day would come," said Kahin, who immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia in 1996, and brought a cuisine that was missing in Minnesota.

He's been serving up traditional African foods fused with Indian and Mediterranean flavors for the last decade.

"For East Africa, for the Somali community, and for the people of color, there is no limit in the country if you work hard," said Kahin.

One way that Afro Deli stayed open during the pandemic is through community service work, which was something that impressed the Second Gentleman.

"They started doing meals during COVID, and they fed thousands of people during COVID, and what's amazing is they're still doing it," said Emhoff.

On the tour, Emhoff saw Kahin's hardworking staff putting together 600 meals that were later brought to a low income apartment complex in downtown St. Paul.

"They're like really a pillar of the community kind of business and a real reliable lunch spot," said Claire Thomas, who frequents Afro Deli for lunch during the work week, "I mean it's really exciting for the business. It seems really well deserved."

Kahin says this honor motivates him.

"This will move me to open more restaurants and to be more engaged, especially with our community," said Kahin.

Kahin initially won Minnesota Small Business owner of the year. There are four Afro Deli & Grill locations across the Twin Cities.