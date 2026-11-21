For the first time, the European Christmas Market at Union Depot in St. Paul is coming a week early. If you didn't know any better, you might guess it was opening a month early.

Patrons were welcomed by temps in the 60s headed into the weekend – a far cry from the frigid temps at the market in 2025.

"Cold is a little bit of an understatement. It was very cold," said vendor Eddie Phillips of Boom Island Woodworking.

Saturday, despite a light drizzle, hundreds pored through the market to find holiday gifts – despite a lack of holiday weather.

"It's such a magical community event. There's a festive spirit," said vendor Sarah Arnold of Bloomcroft. "When you see families and kids get so excited about your products, and are like desperate to get one, there's something really joyful about that as well."