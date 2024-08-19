Community members searching for solutions on kids and crime in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Community groups are searching for solutions after four kids were shot inside a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis over the weekend.

Police say the kids, two boys and two girls, were between 11 and 14 years old. One is in critical condition. The early Sunday morning shooting highlights what Minneapolis police say is a continuous cycle of kids, stolen cars and crime.

Leaders of the Agape Movement, based in south Minneapolis, are frustrated with the cycle.

"My first reaction when [we] woke up and saw the news was, 'Oh no, not again,'" said Bridgette Stewart, the director of communications with Agape Movement. "[Those kids] are suffering life-changing consequences due to injuries by being shot."

WCCO reached out to Minneapolis police who say they have not made any additional arrests, but this remains an active and open investigation. Police say two of the five minors in the car were arrested less than two weeks ago.

"We are failing to deter this behavior, and with that being said, we are failing these kids as well," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The Agape Movement hopes they can be a small part of the change.

"For us to see the rawness, the real emotion that came from [O'Hara] when he said we are failing our children," said Stewart. "It takes a village to stop the killings and the village is everyone."

"We need to pour into them. It's being me, being what I needed at a young age, so I literally go hoop with them," said Marquise Bowie, outreach for Agape Movement.

Agape Movement hosts frequent activities for kids in Minneapolis to engage in so group leaders can start building relationships and trust.

"Everyone plays a part. These children belong to everyone, and the moment they step outside of their house, they become our children and we all have to have a vested interest in our youth," said Stewart.

O'Hara said problems like this will continue until these kids face consequences.

On Monday, the Hennepin County attorney is taking issue with that.

"None of the children who were shot while riding in a stolen car over the weekend had been referred to our office by law enforcement for youth auto theft early intervention," said Mary Moriarty. "We encourage MPD to collaborate with us to ensure that youth can have access to early and effective interventions."