Student stabbed with screwdriver at Anoka Technical College, 1 arrested

ANOKA, Minn. — A man is in custody following a stabbing at a college in Anoka early Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information from the Anoka Police Department, officers were dispatched to Anoka Technical College at 12:17 p.m. on the report of a student being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they learned a screwdriver was used as a weapon and the victim suffered an injury to their hand. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

An adult male suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation into the stabbing remains active.

Anoka is located about 25 miles north of Minneapolis.