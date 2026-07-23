Scottie Scheffler fans in awe of world's top-ranked golfer at Minnesota's 3M Open

Thousands of fans descended Thursday on TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, eager to see some of the world's best golfers up close at the 3M Open, including Scottie Scheffler — the world's top-ranked player.

Perfect weather, good vibes and plenty of action made for a memorable day at Minnesota's only PGA Tour event.

For some families, the tournament is a summer tradition.

"This for our family is our third time here. I think as a whole we've been here four times, but third time bringing the little one," said fan Ethan Simonson.

But there was a special reason to come out this year: Scheffler is making his first appearance at the tournament.

Thousands of golf fans watch on as Scottie Scheffler walks the course at TPC Twin Cities during the 3M Open on July 23, 2026. WCCO

"Crazy to watch the No. 1 player," said fan Connor Greni. "Watching the fans follow him around, it's crazy. There's probably like 3,000 people just following him around."

Scheffler's skills are inspiring fans young and old to pick up a club and improve their game.

"He makes it look so easy. It really makes you want to play golf, honestly. I just want to leave and go play," Greni said.

And while the talent on display is hard to ignore, it's the overall experience that sticks with fans long after the final putt.

"We talk about just the overall vibe of this tournament. Just being able to walk the course, see some awesome golf, get some great food, always a good atmosphere. So that's what keeps us coming back each year," Simonson said.

Sheffler tees off Friday at 12:44 p.m.