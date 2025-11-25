Speeding, possibly intoxicated driver causes fatal crash in Scott County, patrol says

A speeding driver may have been drinking before causing a crash that killed a woman southwest of the Twin Cities on Sunday, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 in Jackson Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

A speeding driver in a GMC Acadia rear-ended a Chevrolet Cobalt, the patrol said, pushing the Chevy into the ditch, where it rolled.

The Chevy's driver, 46-year-old Kala Henry of Chaska, was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

The driver of the GMC, a 20-year-old man from Shakopee, was hospitalized with survivable injuries. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt, and that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Records show he is awaiting charges at the Scott County Jail.