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School bus catches fire after crash with U-Haul truck in northeast Minneapolis

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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Police say two adults were injured when a U-Haul collided with a school bus in northeast Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

The crash happened near Saint Anthony Parkway and Marshall Street Northeast around 4:45 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

No children were on the school bus at the time of the incident and the driver was not injured. However, police say an engine on the bus caught fire, and the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished it.

6p-vo-mpls-bus-crash-wccoacpt.jpg
Police say a school bus and a U-Haul collided near Saint Anthony Parkway and Marshall Street Northeast in Minneapolis on April 30, 2026. WCCO

A man and a woman who had been in the U-Haul suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, authorities say.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

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