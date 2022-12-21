Watch CBS News
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road

CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.

The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.

The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:01 PM

