School bus collides with light rail train in St. Paul, Metro Transit says; student injured

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A student is recovering after a school bus collided with a Metro Transit light rail train in St. Paul on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Metro Transit, the crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue West and Western Avenue North around 9:30 a.m. A witness said the bus ran a red light.

A student, whose age wasn't disclosed, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Metro Transit said. The rest of the students were taken to school on a different bus. 

The Metro Transit Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

