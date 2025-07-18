Scattered storms set roll into Twin Cities Friday evening
Friday will feature highs in the mid 70s and will be mostly dry in the Twin Cities through the early afternoon, with scattered storms developing between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and expanding east through the evening.
A few could bring hail and gusty winds, with the metro most impacted after 6 p.m.
Saturday will be dry for most with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A lingering early shower is possible far south, and humidity will increase some.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with storms possible after 9 p.m., mainly west.
Monday will be muggy with hit-or-miss afternoon storms.
A better chance for storms develops late in the day on Tuesday as the pattern turns more active.