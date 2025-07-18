Watch CBS News
Scattered storms set roll into Twin Cities Friday evening

By
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 18, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 18, 2025 03:14

Friday will feature highs in the mid 70s and will be mostly dry in the Twin Cities through the early afternoon, with scattered storms developing between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and expanding east through the evening.

A few could bring hail and gusty winds, with the metro most impacted after 6 p.m.

Saturday will be dry for most with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A lingering early shower is possible far south, and humidity will increase some.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with storms possible after 9 p.m., mainly west.

Monday will be muggy with hit-or-miss afternoon storms.

A better chance for storms develops late in the day on Tuesday as the pattern turns more active.

