Community members show up to support Mercado Central, businesses hit hard by ICE surge

Mercado Central on Lake Street in Minneapolis has been more than a marketplace; it's a heartbeat, a place filled with food, culture and community. During Operation Metro Surge, that heartbeat slowed.

"We're a co-op. We're all business owners that just need support from our community," Ajeleth Moreno with El Rincon Pupuseria said.

Many regular customers stopped coming and the change was impossible to ignore.

"Our regulars would not be here at all in the beginning months, but we did get really good support for the community," Joscan Moreno said.

That community is showing up with purpose.

"I think it's important to set an example and to show other community members that we are still here. We still need to be showing up and there's so many beautiful examples of resilience out here today," Rose Gomez said.

Through a wave of community support, online donations, to simply having people walk into their doors again.

"These places are few and far between, I don't know if I know of any place exactly like this," Simon Fitzkappes said. "And for our community to lose such a great spot, it's really detrimental. We all hope that doesn't happen."

Because here, the business owners and diners alike say every visit and dollar matters.

"We've never got this many people here," Ajeleth Moreno said. "We just hope it stays that way because we don't want to be forgotten again."