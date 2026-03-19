Amid SAVE Act debate, study says 3 non-citizens voted in Minnesota out of 13.4 million ballots cast over 10 years

The U.S. Senate has begun debate on a controversial elections bill that would require voters to show proof of citizenship with a birth certificate or passport.

The legislation, known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or SAVE Act, has already passed the U.S. House. President Donald Trump has called the bill his number one priority and says it would prevent non-citizens from voting in the 2026 midterm elections.

"For the first time in American history, a documentary proof of citizenship requirement, meaning you have to show some papers to prove you're a citizen," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Simon says the requirement would keep eligible voters from the polls. He points to cost and accessibility barriers.

The U.S. government estimates 146 million Americans do not have a passport. Close to 70 million women do not have a birth certificate with their current name because they changed their name when they got married.

"Of those, north of 20 million do not have a passport. So what does that mean? Just practically, in a common-sense way, it means that will person will likely have to produce documents in person. One will be a birth certificate, and then a second document will be a marriage record," Simon told WCCO last year.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer defended the bill in 2025 when it was making its way through U.S. Congress.

"By passing the SAVE Act, House Republicans are working to ensure that only American citizens vote in American elections and voters across the political spectrum agree," Emmer said.

Simon says non-citizen voting is extremely rare. He cited a University of St. Thomas study that found only three instances of non-citizens voting in Minnesota between 2014 and 2024, out of 13.4 million ballots cast.

"We want it to be zero. I do, and everyone watching does, but that is really, really good," Simon said.

A Harris poll from February found 71% of those surveyed supported the SAVE Act.

The bill would require 60 votes to pass the Senate under current rules. Trump is urging Republicans to change the Senate filibuster rule to require a simple majority instead.

If passed and signed into law, the SAVE Act would take effect immediately before the 2026 midterm election.

"That would introduce instant chaos to our election system," Simon said.

A number of states — including Louisiana, New Hampshire and Wyoming — have already adopted proof of citizenship voting laws at the state level.