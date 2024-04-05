Watch CBS News
Saturday will bring sunshine with temperatures in the high 50s

By Cole Premo, Davey Johnson, Chris Shaffer

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans should expect pleasant weather Friday going into Saturday. Rain is expected to move in by Sunday.

Wind will return on Saturday accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Temps will rise to about 60 degrees.

Then, rain is expected to arrive Sunday and stick around most of the day, but in waves. High temperatures will cool down to the upper-40s.

For Monday's partial solar eclipse in Minnesota, there'll be clouds and showers.

Next week will feature highs approaching the 60s and some more spring showers.  

First published on April 5, 2024 / 5:53 AM CDT

