SaturDates for the holiday weekend: Live music, baseball, and Pro Disc Golf on tour

Just like with Next Weather, we want to get you ready for the days ahead. Each Thursday, we'll showcase some weekend events or places for you to check out.

Erin Hassanzadeh says she's heading up north to her grandma's house in Otter Tail County, a little town of Battle Lake. No trip up there is complete without a trip to Granny's Pantry, the local ice cream and candy shop. There's live music at ABC Brewing on Saturday night, and an independent music fest in nearby Otter Tail.

As the resident disc golf fanatic at WCCO, Jeff Wagner is heading to the Preserve Championship, powered by Prodigy Disc this weekend. It's one of the stops on the international Disc Golf Pro Tour. It's happening Friday through Sunday at the Airborne Preserve in Clearwater. Watch the best men and women disc golfers in the world try to master a gorgeous course.

Finally, what says Americana more than baseball? The St. Paul Saints are home this holiday weekend and have some pretty great promotions. Friday, Saturday and Monday there will be post-game fireworks. Saturday and Monday's games will also have a food truck rally, where you can grab a snack and watch the sky light up. By the way, tickets begin at just $5.

Can't make it to St. Paul for those fireworks? Never fear, we have a list of where you can see fireworks near you, anywhere in the state of Minnesota.