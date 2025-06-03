Family of Sarah Milgrim speaks out in first network TV interview since fatal D.C. Jewish museum shooting: "Sarah molded us"

Father of Sarah Milgrim says he's "a different person now" after Capital Jewish Museum shooting

The family of Sarah Milgrim, one of the two Israeli Embassy staffers who was shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., last month, is remembering her as courageous, strong and striving for peace.

Milgrim's parents, Robert and Nancy, and her older brother, Jacob, spoke to CBS News' Jonah Kaplan for their first network TV interview since the shooting about how they're processing their grief, Sarah's mission to promote peace in the Middle East and the rise in antisemitism in the United States.

"Usually, a parent tries to mold their child. Sarah molded us," Robert Milgrim said. "She was a stronger person than I ever was."

"I told Nancy after this happened that I'm a different person now than before this happened, from learning so much about what Sarah did and her courage and her striving for peace," he said.

Wednesday marks two weeks since Milgrim and her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, who also worked for the Israeli Embassy, were shot and killed as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. Law enforcement officials described the attack as "targeted" and said the suspect shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being detained. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.

