World leaders condemn shooting of Israeli embassy staff in D.C. as Israel blames antisemitic incitement

Authorities give update on two Israeli Embassy employees shot and killed in Washington, D.C.

World leaders reacted Thursday morning to the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., as the Israeli government blamed the attack on "antisemitic incitement" by other countries, "especially from Europe."

Washington's chief of police said the suspect in the attack, identified as a Chicago man, shouted "free, free Palestine," as he was taken into custody.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," President Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform. "Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she was, "shocked by the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC."

"There is and should be no place in our societies for hatred, extremism, or antisemitism. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Israel," Kallas said in a statement posted on social media.

The Israeli Embassy posted a photo of the two victims of the shooting outside the Jewish Capital Museum in Washington, D.C. on the night of May 21, 2025. Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were employees at the embassy. IsraelinUSA/X/Anadolu/Getty

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on social media that: "Nothing can justify antisemitic violence." He said his thoughts were with the Israeli embassy and the families of those killed in "the insidious murder."

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on social media that, "the murder of two members of the Israeli embassy near the Jewish Museum in Washington is an abhorrent act of antisemitic barbarity. Nothing can justify such violence."

Barrot said his "thoughts go to their loved ones, their colleagues, and the State of Israel."

U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy said on social media that he was "horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC. We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime."

In a televised statement, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar blamed the attack on "toxic, antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since October 7th."

A bystander prays near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., May 21, 2025, after two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot after attending an event at the museum earlier in the evening. Tom Brenner for The Washington Post/Getty

Sa'ar said this "incitement," which he called "modern blood libel," had been coming from "leaders and officials of many countries and organizations, especially from Europe."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: "We are witnessing the horrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. The blood libels against the Jewish state cost in blood — and must be fought to the bitter end."

European leaders have been increasingly outspoken in condemning Israel's months-long blockade of humanitarian food and medical aid entering Gaza — which international groups said put the entire population of the Palestinian territory at risk of starvation. Israel did allow a limited number of trucks carrying food and other supplies to enter Gaza this week following intense international pressure, including from the United States.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas, a U.S. and Israeli-designated terrorist group, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages.

The Hamas-run ministry of health in Gaza says more than 53,600 Palestinians, mainly women and children, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that security would be increased at Israeli embassies around the world in response to the shooting.