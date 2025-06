Father of Sarah Milgrim says he's "a different person now" after Capital Jewish Museum shooting Robert Milgrim, the father of Sarah Milgrim, who was fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. last month, told CBS News that he's "a different person now than before this happened." Milgrim's family spoke with CBS News for their first network TV interview, airing Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" and "CBS Evening News."