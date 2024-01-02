Salmonella found inside charcuterie sampler sold at Minnesota retailers

MINNEAPOLIS — State health officials are issuing a salmonella warning after a Minnesotan fell ill from eating a Busseto's Charcuterie Sampler, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

That person was not hospitalized but reported becoming sick after eating food from a package.

Officials don't yet know what parts of the sampler were the source of contamination and whether other similar products might be affected.

They recommend avoiding eating any Busseto's samplers from LOT number L075330300 with the expiration date of April 27, 2024.

Sam's Club and other retailers sell it.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. Symptoms typically begin 12-to-96 hours after exposure, but can sometimes occur after two weeks. The infections typically last up to a week, according to the department.

Both the health department and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are investigating.