Minneapolis law firm files suit over contaminated cantaloupe

MINNEAPOLIS — A court battle is brewing over contaminated cantaloupe spreading salmonella across dozens of states.

Three people have died, including two in Minnesota. Minnesota also has the highest number of infections, with 20 reported cases of salmonella.

Local law firm Pritzker Hageman, P.A. says a severe salmonella infection sent a 13-month-old Florida boy to the hospital for days.

The law firm wants Sofia Produce, or Trufresh, to cover treatment and other costs. The company's brands, Rudy and Malichita, are still under recall.

As of Dec. 7, the CDC reported at least 230 have been infected with salmonella from the cantaloupe in 38 different states. A total of 96 people have been hospitalized.

People who experience severe salmonella symptoms — which include diarrhea, a fever of higher than 102 degrees, and vomiting — should call their health care provider. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.