Sales of emergency contraceptives surge post-election, companies say

What does women's healthcare look like under the Trump administration?

MINNEAPOLIS — Online retailers and telehealth companies are reporting a surge in demand for emergency contraceptives after the election, similar to what happened after Roe v. Wade was overturned two years ago.

Winx Health, reported a 966% spike in sales of their morning-after pill in the 60 hours following the election compared to the prior week. Another company Wisp reported a 1,000% increase from Nov. 5 to 6.

"People have expressed fear and worry about their ability to access both abortion care and contraceptive care under a new administration with President-elect Trump and so we've seen folks seeking Plan B to have available on hand. We've seen folks talking about long-acting reversible contraceptives, so implants and IUDs," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health Minnesota, which has a clinic in Bloomington.

Abortion rights are protected in Minnesota. A 2023 law codified access to abortion and contraception. There's also a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling ensuring abortion rights.

As a result, Minnesota has seen a spike in out-of-state patients living where there's an abortion ban coming here for the procedure.

Emergency contraceptives are available over the counter without a prescription. Hagstrom Miller said her clinic is ready to meet demand for patients seeking long-acting contraception, like IUDs. There's plenty of appointment availability, she added, with only a one or two-day wait time.

Republicans will control Congress next year, CBS News projects, and President-elect Trump will be in the White House. Trump, though, said last month he doesn't back a federal ban, writing on social media last month, "I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it because it is up to the states to decided based on the will of their voters."

Abortion rights protections prevailed in seven out of 10 states where it was on the ballot last week. That means access will be enshrined in those states' constitutions. And a majority of voters in four of those states — Arizona, Montana, Missouri and Nevada —also supported Trump.

"I'm encouraged and hope that the most recent promises from the campaign are true and that they won't seek an abortion ban," Hagstrom Miller said. "But we're also preparing for restrictions in other states and hoping that Minnesota can continue to be a North Star for reproductive rights in the region, but we're sort of preparing for some of those potential interruptions and care that may result in lawsuits and fights back and forth."