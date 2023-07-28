Sakaria Ahmed sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2021 shooting at Eagan gas station

EAGAN, Minn. -- A 32-year-old Burnsville man was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for shooting and killing a man at an Eagan gas station in late 2021.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed shot and killed 33-year-old Faisal Abukar on Dec. 18, 2021.

A criminal complaint said Abukar was at the gas station to meet up with a few people. When one person got into Abukar's car, a fight ensued; Ahmed got out of his car and shot Abukar in the head.

Ahmed was convicted in May of one count of second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday to 306 months in prison.