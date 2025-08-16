Man dies after being shot multiple times in St. Paul early Saturday

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a shooting they say left a man dead early Saturday morning, bringing the city's homicide total for the year to eight.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 300 block of Edmund Avenue for a report of a shooting around 4:15 a.m.

There, officers found a man lying in the street, adding that he had been shot multiple times. He was brought to Regions Hospital, but died there from his injuries. His name and age haven't been released.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting, and investigators are also working to figure out what led up to the shooting and identify the person who pulled the trigger.

If you have information that may help police, you're asked to call them at 651-266-565.