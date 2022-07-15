Watch CBS News
Crime

S.C. man has life-threatening injuries after rolling during police chase near Alexandria

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist boxed in by state patrol on metro highway
Motorcyclist boxed in by state patrol on metro highway 00:32

EVANSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Carolina man was injured after rolling his car into a ditch while engaged in a pursuit with a Minnesota State Trooper.

The incident happened in Douglas County at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol says that a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported as a driving complaint along Interstate 94 near Alexandria.

The driver failed to stop. During the ensuing chase, the driver lost control and collided with another vehicle, rolling into the ditch.

The 36-year-old South Carolina man's injuries are listed as life-threatening. The other driver was not injured.

Investigators believe alcohol was involved.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.