S.C. man has life-threatening injuries after rolling during police chase near Alexandria

Motorcyclist boxed in by state patrol on metro highway

EVANSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Carolina man was injured after rolling his car into a ditch while engaged in a pursuit with a Minnesota State Trooper.

The incident happened in Douglas County at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol says that a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported as a driving complaint along Interstate 94 near Alexandria.

The driver failed to stop. During the ensuing chase, the driver lost control and collided with another vehicle, rolling into the ditch.

The 36-year-old South Carolina man's injuries are listed as life-threatening. The other driver was not injured.

Investigators believe alcohol was involved.