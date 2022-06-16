Ryan Jeffers gets go-ahead hit; Gray, Twins 'pen blanks Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit an RBI single off the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins went on to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-0 on Wednesday.

Twins starter Sonny Gray, making his first appearance since going on the injured list with a strained pectoral muscle on June 2, threw five shutout innings. He allowed just three hits on 65 pitches, with three strikeouts.

Five Twins relievers then completed the combined five-hitter. Griffin Jax (4-0) followed Gray and struck out two in one inning.

Minnesota clinched its its first series victory over the Mariners since 2019.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (3-7) allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Gary Sanchez singled with one out in the Minnesota seventh and Luis Arraez walked. Jose Miranda followed with a grounder and beat the double-play relay to keep the inning going.

Reliever Paul Sewald came in to face Jeffers, who had doubled earlier. This time, he hit a long single off the wall for a 1-0 lead.

Arraez, who began the game with an MLB-best .354 batting average, hit a two-run single during a three-run eighth.

Minnesota's final run came in the ninth when Jeffers scored on a ground ball to make it a five-run game.

Twins reliever Jharel Cotton allowed the first two batters to reach base in the ninth before retiring Jesse Winker, Dylan Moore and Luis Torrens to end the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said INF Jorge Polanco (back) underwent an MRI, which revealed no significant differences from a previous MRI he took back in October. Polanco is still feeling some back tightness, which caused him to leave Sunday's game early and miss each of the past three contests.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford (sickness) missed a second straight start due to flu-like symptoms. ... OF Kyle Lewis (concussion) has ramped up his baseball activities is showing improvement, but is still a ways away from returning to the lineup … C Tom Murphy (shoulder) is starting to do work in the batting cage, including batting and catching balls from the machine, as he works his way back from a torn labrum.

UP NEXT

Twins: Off Thursday, then start a three-game series at Arizona. Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA) will start for Minnesota against the Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50).

Mariners: Begin a five-game home series against the Angels on Thursday. The Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64) starts Los Angeles against George Kirby (1-1, 3.65).