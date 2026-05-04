Countrymen Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama meet in playoffs for first time as Wolves take on Spurs

It was a viral moment six years ago: Rudy Gobert and 16-year-old Victor Wembanyama playing two-on-two. Not the first time they met, but the start of something special.

"It was mostly fun," remembered Wembanyama this week. "And it's not on video, obviously, but we were in the weight room after that. So, I saw how he worked, saw how he worked out."

Fast forward to now, the two Frenchmen are meeting in the playoffs for the first time.

"Outside of the talent, it's someone that is a very unique soul, very unique mind," said Gobert about Wembanyama. "Nothing is an accident. It's not an accident he's having the success he's having."

The league has never seen someone quite like Wembanyama. He's an MVP finalist and won the Defensive Player of the Year award over Gobert. The two are similar in countless ways.

"A few weeks ago he asked me what filter I had in my house for water," said Gobert. "It just tells you how his mind is. I wish … I try to talk to the young guys here about the food they eat and stuff like that, but I don't get those kind of questions."

"There's lots of things that he inspired me and that I think should inspire more people, in terms of taking care of your body," said Wembanyama. "He should be a model for all big men."

A close relationship and a common country. Matching up once again.

"I think it's amazing for French basketball," said Gobert. "The younger superstar facing a guy that's been around for a little bit. For all the kids watching, all the people watching in France, I think it's amazing."

NOTE: The attached video first aired on April 23.