Royce Lewis tiebreaking homer carries Twins past Orioles 4-1 for 1st win of season

Royce Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins used a strong effort from their bullpen to beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday.

Lewis connected off Kyle Bradish (0-1) after a leadoff walk to Trevor Larnach. The drive, which soared just inside the left-field foul pole, gave Minnesota its first lead of the season following a 2-1 loss to Baltimore in the opener Thursday.

Kody Clemens added an RBI single in the seventh to help the Twins earn their first win for manager Derek Shelton, who was hired to turn around a team that went 70-92 last year.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings, but was yanked after throwing 92 pitches.

Five relievers followed, all of them effective. Anthony Banda (1-0) finished the fifth inning, Kody Funderburk got two outs in the sixth and Eric Orze took it through the seventh.

Justin Topa worked the eighth and Cole Sands got the next three outs for his first save.

The Twins managed only four hits and Baltimore had five, just one for extra bases.

Baltimore's lone run came in the second inning when Colton Cowser doubled and scored on a single by Jeremiah Jackson.

Minnesota pulled even in the fourth when Byron Buxton hustled home on sacrifice fly by Josh Bell.

Game-time temperature was a brisk 46 degrees (7.7 Celsius), down substantially from the 77 degrees (25 Celsius) for the season opener.

The series finale Sunday matches Twins RHP Bailey Ober against Orioles righty Shane Baz, who makes his debut with Baltimore after being traded from Tampa Bay in December. Baz signed a five-year, $68 million contract extension Friday.