Twins send Royce Lewis to minors after a rough return from knee injury

The Minnesota Twins demoted former No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis to the minor leagues, the team announced Tuesday.

The Twins also designated right-handed pitcher Justin Topa for assignment and placed catcher Ryan Jeffers on the injured list with a left hamate bone fracture. Right-handed pitcher Travis Adams was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, and the Twins selected the contracts of infielder Orlando Arcia and catcher Alex Jackson.

Lewis heads to the minors after struggling following his return from a sprained left knee. Since returning from the injured list on April 21, the third baseman has struck out 25 times in 68 plate appearances while batting just .132 with one home run and five RBIs.

Before the injury, Lewis hit .222 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and an .822 OPS in 12 games.

The Twins made a similar move last week, demoting right fielder Matt Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul.