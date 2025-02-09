Route 1 working to support Black and Brown farmers across Minnesota through innovate program

LORETTO, Minn. — It's not harvest season in Minnesota, but a local organization is working to support and build up Black and Brown farmers across the state year-round.

"We can literally put these things anywhere," Marcus Carpenter, founder of Route 1, said about the retrofitted shipping container that is equipped with advanced hydroponic technology.

In the middle of its first Minnesota winter, the 320-square-foot modular farm produces as much food as four acres of traditional farmland.

There are lights inside it that emulate the sun, allowing growth — even with snow on the ground.

"I'm a fourth-generation farm kid and I just believe that our communities need help — specifically Black and Brown communities," Carpenter said.

Route 1 is an organization working to bring the farm to the people, especially in underserved communities.

"The way that we can help these communities the most is through food," Carpenter said. "Food brings the community together."

It's why Route 1 is focusing on lifting up farmers like Maggie, Jane, Colleen and Joyce.

"When we met Route 1, we upscaled. So we are able to compete now with the big farmers," Colleen Bosire said.

In Minnesota, Black and Brown farmers represent less than 1% of farmers in the state, but Route 1 wants to change that.

"If we have new opportunities, like the freight farm, which gives farmers the ability to learn different types of ways of farming, we feel like we could get more people involved in farming," Carpenter said.

More farmers means more food.

"I love playing a part in it. I'm able to help other communities that may be having food shortages and see the smiles on faces as they are receiving the food," farm manager Reithen Curtis said.

Right now, they're helping feed needy residents in Brooklyn Center with nutritious and culturally relevant food — thanks to its growers.

"The response was really overwhelmingly positive," Charlie Grey, Brooklyn Center Recreation Coordinator, said.

The partnership and a federal grant allow city workers to collect and distribute free food two to three times a week.

"Being able to provide accessible and affordable vegetables at no cost can really make a difference," Grey said. "Supporting the farmers but also supporting the community."

Route 1's partnership with Brooklyn Center could potentially be affected by a federal funding freeze. Planning for the upcoming framing season has been uncertain for Route 1 growers.