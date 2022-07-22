Round 2 of 3M Open tournament underway in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- Round two of the 3M Open PGA golf tournament is getting underway Friday at TPC Twins Cities Golf Course in Blaine.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the golf course grounds throughout the weekend just to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfer.

"Just watching them tee off," said Evelina Stanley. "That looks really fun, just to see how far they can hit it."

It's Stanley's first time at the event with her dad, Matt who said he enjoys seeing the big turnout from fans.

"It's nice to see things back to normal," he said. "Nice to have people out and about enjoying nature and being outside."

Tournament organizers are expecting a huge turnout this year since there were no fans allowed in 2020 and last year only a limited number of fans were allowed in.

"It's a really nice area and it's a great fan base and it's just really cool to be out here with him especially," Carlie Carr said holding her 16-month-old son.

The biggest crowds Friday morning were following fan favorites Jason Day and Tony Finau.

"I want to come back every year," said Jack Murphy. "I just like to see everybody."

The last two rounds of the tournament will be broadcasted on WCCO.