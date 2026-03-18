Roseville Police investigating two different weapons incidents involving Roseville Area Middle School students

The Roseville Police Department is investigating two different incidents involving weapons, one a gun and the other an airsoft gun, in students' possession in the last 24 hours.

The police department says that both students attend Roseville Area Middle School. Law enforcement and school officials were able to work quickly and secure the weapons.

The Roseville Area Middle School sent a letter to families addressing one of the incidents on Wednesday. In the letter, the school wrote in part, "During the school day, a student reported a concern to the main office that another student may be in possession of a weapon. Administrators and our School Resource Officer responded immediately and began an investigation. The student was located, searched, and found to be in possession of a gun. The weapon was secured right away, and the student was taken for questioning."

According to the school, the Roseville Police Department is investigating the incident, including how the student came into possession of a gun. The school also stated that there is no indication the weapon was intended to be used at the school.

The school says it will continue to work with law enforcement and the district to review procedures and determine if additional steps are needed to strengthen the schools safety moving forward.