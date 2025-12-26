Roseville police find man injured after responding to reported shooting; 1 in custody

Police in Roseville, Minnesota, are investigating after they said officers found a man injured at the scene of a reported shooting on Friday morning.

The officers found the man on the 2700 block of Merrill Street after hearing a report that he had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

Officers with the Roseville Police Department gather at the scene of a reported shooting on Dec. 26, 2025. WCCO

According to police, a suspect is in custody, everyone involved has been identified and investigators aren't looking for anyone else.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Roseville Police Department.