Roseville police find man injured after responding to reported shooting; 1 in custody
Police in Roseville, Minnesota, are investigating after they said officers found a man injured at the scene of a reported shooting on Friday morning.
The officers found the man on the 2700 block of Merrill Street after hearing a report that he had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.
According to police, a suspect is in custody, everyone involved has been identified and investigators aren't looking for anyone else.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Roseville Police Department.