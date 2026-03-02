Rosemount boys hockey team returning to state tournament for 1st time in 34 years

It started as state hockey journeys do. An upset win over a rival in the section final. Rosemount beat St. Thomas Academy to punch their ticket.

The outcome fulfilled a childhood goal.

"Yeah, that was the ultimate dream," said junior forward Connor Schubert, who scored two goals in the 3-2 win over STA. "Especially like playing knee hockey in the basement. That was the dream."

Thursday will mark Rosemount's first appearance in the state tournament in 34 years.

"It's been 12,398 days, and I said it's been over 1 million minutes, and then 1 billion-some seconds since Rosemount hockey's been to the state tournament. I looked up the date and did all the math," said Rosemount head coach Rickey Saintey. "I'm not a real good math guy, but it came out to those numbers and it was like, hey, our community deserves this."

The only other time the Irish have been in the state tournament was in 1992, which was during the short-lived two-tier tournament experiment. Rosemount was in tier two that season. This year will be the team's first time competing in the best-of-the-best tournament.

"It honestly feels like it's not just our team that won. It's kind of like our city," said Schubert. "As you said, 34 years since the last time. Everyone knows. You walk into Jersey Mike's, you go to school, everyone knows, everyone says something."

"We're a very skilled group," said senior forward Gavin McNeil. "One of the most skilled groups in the state, I'd say. The difference between the last couple of years is we've been able to be a very close team off the ice. And I think that's what helped us get to the end goal."

Rosemount plays Grand Rapids in the state quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Thursday.