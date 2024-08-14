Watch CBS News
Warroad man killed, 11-year-old boy hurt in semi-truck crash

By Stephen Swanson

CBS Minnesota

WARROAD, Minn. — A northern Minnesota man is dead and a child is hurt after a semi-truck collided with a commercial truck on Tuesday near the Canadian border.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Warroad at the intersection of County Road 12 and 530th Avenue.

The driver of the commercial truck, a 59-year-old Warroad man, was killed.

The 39-year-old driver of the semi and his 11-year-old passenger, both of Warroad, were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The state patrol is investigating and says alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

