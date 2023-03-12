Rollover crash near Sauk Centre included 8 kids, with 1 sent to hospital

TODD COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says eight children were inside a van when the driver rolled the vehicle Saturday.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in West Union Township, which is northwest of Sauk Centre. There, a driver in a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

One of the eight children inside the van were taken to Almere Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The age of the children has not been released.

The driver, a 36-year-old Fargo, North Dakota woman, was uninjured in the crash. Authorities say alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Conditions on the road were described as icy and snowy.