Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman expected to survive Rochester shooting; no suspect in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Record Thanksgiving travel expected, and more headlines
Record Thanksgiving travel expected, and more headlines 01:21

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A woman shot in Rochester early Sunday was likely targeted, police said.

The woman is expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department said she was shot outside a home on the 5100 block of 51st Street Southwest around 3:10 a.m.

"This does not appear to be a random incident," police said. "No suspects are in custody."

Three days before this shooting, a man was shot and killed across town near 10th Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.