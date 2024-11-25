Woman expected to survive Rochester shooting; no suspect in custody
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A woman shot in Rochester early Sunday was likely targeted, police said.
The woman is expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department said she was shot outside a home on the 5100 block of 51st Street Southwest around 3:10 a.m.
"This does not appear to be a random incident," police said. "No suspects are in custody."
Three days before this shooting, a man was shot and killed across town near 10th Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast.